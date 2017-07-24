Owner safe after abandoned canoe found in Salt Creek

The owner of a canoe was found safe after the abandoned boat was discovered Monday morning in Salt Creek in west suburban Elmhurst.

Divers were sent to search the water under the bridge at St. Charles Road and Route 83 about 10 a.m. after an abandoned canoe and life cushion were found, according to a spokeswoman for the city of Elmhurst.

She announced about 11:45 a.m. that the owner of the canoe was found safe.

Eastbound lanes of St. Charles Road between Route 83 and Monterrey Avenue were closed during the search.