Sears and Kmart remove some Trump products online

Sears and Kmart have evicted some Trump-branded items from their online stores, but won't specify how many. | AP file photo

NEW YORK — Sears and Kmart have evicted some Trump-branded items from their online stores, but won’t specify how many and emphasize that hundreds of products are still available through its third-party online marketplace.

It’s another sign of how companies are trying to tread a careful line, after President Donald Trump rebuked Nordstrom publicly for deciding to stop selling his daughter Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessories line. Ethics experts saw that as a threat to companies who carry the brand.

Sears Holdings Inc.’s statement Monday followed weekend reports that it had dropped 31 Trump products from its website. The company did not respond to further queries.

The faltering retail chain said last week it may sell more locations, cut more jobs and put more of its famous brands on the block.