Sears licenses Kenmore brand to gas grill maker

Sears has licensed its Kenmore brand to a maker of gas grills. | AP file photo

Sears Holdings has licensed its Kenmore brand to a California company to make a line of gas grills for other U.S. retailers.

Permasteel, which makes barbecue grills, ice chests and patio heaters, will make Kenmore and Kenmore Elite branded grills, grill covers and accessories. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Sears said the licensing deal is an example of how the company hopes to unlock the value of its Kenmore and DieHard brands.

“The Kenmore brand is one of the most awarded and trusted American legacy brands and is woven into the fabric of our home lifestyle,” said Peter Boutros, chief marketing officer and head of international for Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands.

Boutros said the company wants to license other Kenmore products such as small kitchen appliances, cookware and water heaters.

In January, Sears announced a $900 million deal to sell its iconic Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

The Hoffman Estates-based parent of Sears and Kmart said in May 2016 that it intended to leverage its strongest brands like Kenmore and Craftsman to help sustain itself as the retail operations continue to struggle.

The gas grill licensing agreement was first reported by the website Twice.