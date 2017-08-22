Sears licenses Kenmore vacuums, DieHard batteries

Sears Holdings has inked more licensing deals for two of its well-known brands in an effort to sell vacuums and batteries through other retailers.

The Hoffman Estates-based company has licensed its Kenmore brand to Cleva North America Inc. and its DieHard brand to Dorcy International.

Cleva will make Kenmore and Kenmore Elite vacuums and accessories that will be sold worldwide. Dorcy will make DieHard batteries and flashlights that will be sold in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, as well as some Latin American and South Pacific markets.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed Tuesday.

“Both of these agreements are examples of our expansion strategy to unleash the power of these iconic brands internationally,” Tom Park, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands, said in a news release.

Sears Holdings, the parent of the Sears and Kmart chains, licensed its Kenmore brand to a California company in February to make a line of gas grills for other U.S. retailers.

In January, Sears announced a $900 million deal to sell its iconic Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

And in July, Sears said it will sell its appliances on Amazon.com, including smart appliances that can be synced with Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa.