Sears: ‘Substantial doubt’ clouds company’s future

Shoppers walk into a Sears store in Pittsburgh. To help offset losses, the company said on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, that it plans to shift its focus to cater to store members. | Gene J. Puskar/AP

Sears Holding Corp. said “substantial doubt” clouds the future of the Hoffman Estates-based company, which has seen revenues and assets plummet in recent years.

“Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” Sears said in a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To help offset the losses, the company said it plans to shift its focus to cater to store members.

“We expect to continue to right-size, redeploy and highlight the value of our assets, including our real estate portfolio, in our transition from an asset intensive, historically ‘store-only’ based retailer to a more asset light, integrated membership-focused company,” the filing stated.

In 2012, the company reported nearly $20 billion in total assets with more than 2,500 stores open. In Tuesday’s filing, Sears said its assets currently stand at $9.3 billion, with 1,430 stores.