Second crash victim recovered from Lynwood pond identified

A car was found in a pond after it drove off the road in south suburban Lynwood. | NVP News

The body of a second crash victim recovered Tuesday morning from a pond in south suburban Lynwood has been identified as a Chicago man.

About 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, a black Pontiac Grand Prix was heading east in the 3000 block of Lincoln Highway when it went off the road, drove through a field and rolled over into the pond, which is about 30 feet deep, according to Cook County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

The car was found upside down in the water the next afternoon. Christopher Stone, 27, of Chicago Heights was found dead inside the car, authorities said.

Stone was not wearing a seat belt, so it was unclear if he was the driver or a passenger, authorities said.

The search resumed for additional possible victims and a second body was found in the pond Tuesday morning, Ansari said.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Leandre L. Scotts of the 8200 block of South King Drive, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Autopsies for both Stone and Scotts are pending further studies, according to the medical examiner’s office. Cook County sheriff’s police are investigating.