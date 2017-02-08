Second Lake County Jail inmate rescued from suicide within month

Lake County correctional officers rescued an inmate in their custody during a suicide attempt Monday at the Lake County Jail in north suburban Waukegan.

About 3:15 p.m., correctional officers George Gotsis and John Venetsanakos were conducting rounds in the maximum security unit of the Lake County Jail when they found a 39-year-old inmate attempting suicide by hanging with a T-shirt, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The officers immediately entered the inmate’s cell and used a cutting tool to remove the shirt from the inmate’s neck, the sheriff’s office said. The inmate started breathing and regained consciousness.

It was the second time correctional officers have rescued an inmate during a suicide attempt in less than a month, the sheriff’s office said.

Lake County Jail medical personnel provided treatment to the inmate before he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and released back into custody, the sheriff’s office said. A suicide prevention protocol was initiated when he returned.

“This is the second time in less than a month where our corrections officers prevented a suicide,” Sheriff Mark Curran said in a statement. “This inmate was potentially moments away from losing his life, but officers Gotsis and Venetsanakos acted heroically and stopped a suicide. I am very proud of their work and the daily dedication of our correctional staff.”