Second man charged with murder for fatal Aurora shooting

A second man has been charged with shooting a man to death in west suburban Aurora in June.

Martin Garcia, 23, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Rodolfo Rocha Jr., according to Aurora police.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Aurora police arrested Garcia on Thursday at his Aurora home, police said.

About 12:35 a.m. June 10, police arrived at a home in the 1100 block of Grove Street, where they found Rocha, an Aurora resident, shot several times, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rocha was standing outside the home with a group of friends when Garcia and 24-year-old Anthony C. Medina walked up with handguns and opened fire, police said. Everyone ran from the scene except Rocha.

About 1:55 a.m., a patrol officer spotted Medina, who matched the description of one of the suspects, walking in the 400 block of North Farnsworth, police said. He was taken into custody without incident and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

About the same time, Garcia walked into an Aurora hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Investigators believed the shootings were related “and were eventually able to tie Garcia to the murder, despite the fact that he was very uncooperative with authorities,” police said.

Garcia was expected to appear in bond court Friday morning, police said. Medina has been held at the Kane County Jail on a $3 million bond since his arrest.