Second person charged with fatal shooting of 2-year-old, uncle

A second man has been charged with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy and his uncle that also left a pregnant woman wounded on Valentine’s Day in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Bond was denied Friday for Doniel Harris, 19, who faces one count of first-degree murder, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. Devon Swan, 26, was also ordered held without bail last week after he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Harris and Swan are charged with the Valentine’s Day shooting deaths of 2-year-old Lavontay Smith and his 26-year-old uncle Lazarec Collins, authorities said. Collins’ 21-year-old girlfriend, who is 4 months pregnant, was wounded.

The three were in a car in the 2300 block of South Kenneth, with Collins’ girlfriend driving, shortly before 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14 when the shooting occurred.

As they were driving, a blue Chevrolet Spark, occupied by Swan and three others, pulled up alongside and two people inside opened fire, prosecutors said. The car is owned by Swan’s girlfriend, who loaned it to him after he dropped her off at work an hour earlier, prosecutors said.

Collins was shot five times in his abdomen, back and legs; Lavontay was shot once in the back of the head, prosecutors said. The bullet eventually exited through his cheek. Both were pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Collins’ girlfriend was streaming live to Facebook at the time of the shooting and was shot once in the abdomen, authorities said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Prosecutors said the shooting was retribution for the shooting death of one of Swan’s friends that he believed Collins was responsible for.