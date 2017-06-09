Second Southwest Side alderman moves to ban Airbnb near Midway Airport

Ald. Mike Zalewski represents neighborhoods near Midway Airport. He says two bad incidents with Airbnb rentals have moved him to get the home-sharing service banned from his ward. | Sun-Times file photo

It looks like the home-sharing market around Midway Airport — if there ever was one — is drying up.

On Wednesday, Southwest Side Ald. Mike Zalewski (23rd) became the second of Chicago’s 50 aldermen to begin the painstaking process of declaring parts of his ward off-limits to Airbnb and other home-sharing services.

“Secured enough signatures for 11 precincts out of 39. Two bad incidents on the Southwest Side was enough to convice me this program is not what we want in our community. Goal is to complete all areas in 23,” Zalewski wrote in a text message to the Chicago Sun-Times sent during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Pressed to describe the two “bad incidents,” Zalewski wrote, “One in Beverly New Year’s Eve. Single family home. Huge party. Shooting. Excessive music. Fire Department called. Floors and walls shaking. Also in 13th Ward.”

Earlier this year, Zalewski’s Southwest Side neighbor Marty Quinn (13th) became the first alderman to climb aboard the no-home-sharing bandwagon. He has been methodically going about the business of declaring each of his precincts off-limits ever since, with several more introduced at Wednesday’s Council meeting.

That’s no small feat.

The precinct-based process is patterned after that used to let Chicagoans vote their precincts dry. Residents of districts zoned R-1, R-2 and R-3 — all dominated by single-family homes — can ban home-sharing outright or impose restrictions more rigid than the citywide ordinance. But to do that, residents of those zoning districts must gather valid signatures from 25 percent of their precinct’s registered voters within 90 days; the clock starts when the resident obtains the petition.

Opponents have a 30-day window to challenge those signatures. If the challenge fails, the local alderman introduces an ordinance implementing the ban or restrictions and those rules remain in effect for four years — thought that’s not ironclad. If precinct residents believe the ban or restrictions are not working well, they can circulate a new petition to undo those rules and the process starts over.

Quinn has said he went through that “pretty laborious” process after two egregious instances of home-sharing over the last year.

One was an owner-occupied home, less than 2,300 square feet, that had “every single room, including basement rooms, rented out to someone different,” he said.

“At all hours of the night, you had 24, 25 people walking through a city gangway. Parking issues, quality-of-life issues, urination in the gangway, drinking,” Quinn has said.

The other case involved an apartment building. It triggered complaints from a young mother next door about the “transient nature” and about temporary residents who were “beginning to talk to her children,” Quinn said.

The City Council’s 43-to-7 vote last year to regulate the burgeoning home-sharing industry followed months of contentious debate on how to balance the interests of Airbnb hosts thrilled with the supplemental income with the concerns of neighbors dismayed by the rowdy antics of some short-term renters.

To appease aldermen whose wards have been overrun by home sharing, the mayor threw in the opt-out provision. He also backed off his threat to hold Airbnb responsible for policing its hosts to avoid the threat of a federal lawsuit.

Instead, the ordinance imposed a $60-per-unit fee, intended to generate more than $200,000 a year for regulation enforcement. There’s also a 4 percent surcharge on Airbnb and other home-sharing bookings, and a $10,000 annual license for each of the web-based companies.

The ordinance also mandates bi-weekly registration reports to the city, a 24-hour hotline and a requirement that Airbnb develop a plan to address “quality-of-life concerns” that include removing problem units from the company’s home-sharing platform.

The stalled regulations finally took effect in March.

Last month, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration started the painstaking process of registering Airbnb hosts.

The city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Services started issuing approval notices for 4,000 approved units listed on Airbnb.

Airbnb units were the only ones approved by the city because Airbnb is the only company that has been licensed.

Letters were also issued to a handful of other home-sharing companies urging them to start the licensing process, the commissioner said.

Homeowners renting another 1,200 units were notified that their units are “pending denial.” Some of those units are in 1,500 buildings that have taken steps to prohibit home-sharing on the premises. Others are pending denial for a variety of other reasons primarily tied to zoning or building code violations.