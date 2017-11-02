Security guard shoots man outside Lawndale liquor store

A security guard shot and critically wounded a man outside a Lawndale neighborhood liquor store early Saturday on the West Side.

About 1:30 a.m., the 27-year-old man threw a brick and a bottle at the 55-year-old man working security when they got into a fight outside the store in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt, according to Chicago Police.

The guard then shot the younger man in the chest and abdomen, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Area Central detectives were still questioning the guard early Saturday.

Eleven hours earlier, another man was wounded in a separate shooting one block away.