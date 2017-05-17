Semi carrying 40,000 pounds of honey rolls over on I-65

The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of honey lost control of his rig and rolled over Wednesday on a ramp to Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana.

About 3:30 p.m., the driver, a 57-year-old Mississippi man, lost control and rolled the 2013 Freightliner over on the ramp from Indiana State Road 2 to I-65 when he took the turn too fast, according to Indiana State Police. The Frieghtliner is owed by a Lemont-based company.

No injuries were reported, state police said. The crash caused a small fuel leak on the tractor.

The honey, which was not spilled, was carried in 17 plastic totes that were offloaded in order to get the tractor-trailer upright, police said. Traffic was able to get by on the ramp.