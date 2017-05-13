Semi driver injured in roll-over crash near Wadsworth

The driver of a tractor-trailer suffered life-threatening injuries in a Saturday roll-over crash near north suburban Wadsworth.

The driver, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was heading west on Interstate 94 near milepost 1.5 in a 2013 Freightliner tractor with a utility trailer when he lost control and rolled over into a ditch off the right shoulder, Illinois State Police said. The right lane was closed after the crash.

The driver was taken to St. Catherine’s Medical Center in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and then airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with life-threatening injuries, state police said.