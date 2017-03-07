Semi driver killed in crash on I-80 near Joliet

A semi truck driver was killed in a crash Saturday on I-80 near southwest suburban Joliet.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 11:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near I-55, according to Illinois State Police.

The truck collided with another vehicle and came to rest in a ravine, the Will County coroner’s office said. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:10 p.m. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.