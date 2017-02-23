Semi driver shot in road-rage incident on I-94 in NW Indiana

A semi driver was shot in the leg during a road-rage incident Wednesday night on I-94 in northwest Indiana.

The man was driving a semi truck westbound in the right lane of I-94 about one mile east of the Burns Harbor exit at 6:40 p.m. when he made a lane change to pass another semi in the same lane, according to Indiana State Police.

At the same time, a gray SUV approached quickly from behind and tried to pass on the right, police said. When the SUV was unable to make the pass, an “altercation” occurred between the drivers of the SUV and the semi in the center lane.

As the SUV passed the semi, the semi driver heard a gunshot and felt something hit his leg, police said. The SUV kept driving.

The semi driver’s age and condition weren’t immediately available Thursday morning.

Anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or saw a gray SUV with an Indiana license plate driving erratically about the same time should call Tpr. Bohling or Det. Runde at (219) 696-6242.