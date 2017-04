Semi hauling garbage rolls over on I-88 in Sugar Grove

A semi truck hauling garbage and a minivan were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on the Reagan Memorial Tollway in west suburban Sugar Grove.

The semi crashed into the minivan on westbound I-88 near Route 47 at 12:11 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The semi’s trailer, which was filled with garbage, rolled over, police said. Only minor injuries have been reported.

All westbound lanes of I-88 are blocked, police said. Drivers should consider an alternate route.