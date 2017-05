Semi hauling steel rolls over on Bishop Ford on Far South Side

A semi truck that was hauling 40,000 pounds of steel rolled over Wednesday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway on the Far South Side.

The semi rolled over in the southbound lanes of I-94 at 130th Street about 10:15 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

No injuries were reported, but the steel spilled from the truck, according to police.

All southbound lanes were expected to be closed for between one and two hours.