Semi rollover closes southbound I-65; drivers should use U.S. 41

Drivers are being urged to avoid southbound I-65 near the SR 10 exit. An overturned semi truck has all lanes closed for at least another 2-3 hours. | Indiana State Police

Motorists heading south on I-65 in northwest Indiana are being “encouraged” to use U.S. 41 as an alternative route to I-65 because all southbound lanes of the interstate remain closed just south of the Kankakee River.

At about 8:43 a.m. Monday, a semi truck was southbound on I-65 near about three miles south of the State Route 10 exit near DeMotte in Jasper County, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP said the semi was in the right shift lane of a construction zone when it “made contact with the right guardrail, causing a tire failure.”

The driver, 51-year-old Oleh Halatyma of Arlington Heights, lost control and drove into the right ditch, where the truck overturned, according to state police. He was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and all southbound traffic on I-65 is being diverted onto SR 10 to allow for removal of the semi, ISP said. That is expected to take another 2-3 hours, police said, and drivers are urged to consider U.S. 41, near the Illinois state line, as an alternate southbound route.