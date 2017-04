Semi truck rolls over on I-355 ramp to I-80 in New Lenox

A person was injured when a semi truck crashed Thursday morning in southwest suburban New Lenox.

The semi rolled over about 11:15 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-355 to eastbound I-80, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox with minor injuries, police said.

The ramp was shut down after the crash, and traffic was being diverted to westbound I-80.