Senate back in Springfield Sunday, gearing up for veto override

The Illinois Senate plans to bring lawmakers back to Springfield on Sunday in an effort to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of an education funding measure, days after an impossible to meet Thursday deadline to deliver state funds to schools across the state.

Although senators will be in session Sunday, it’s unclear when the override vote will take place. Legislators are in Springfield next week for Illinois State Fair events. Senators, too, are engaged in bipartisan negotiations with the hope that additional legislation will be filed to complement the override in order to gain Republican support.

“We’ve been told to be back on Sunday,” state Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago, said.

The Senate has until Aug. 16 to try for the override. Rauner issued his amendatory veto on Aug. 1.

If the Senate succeeds in overriding the governor’s veto, the Illinois House will then have 15 days to act on it. If the Senate fails to override, they can try again since it is a renewable motion.

School districts across the state would have received a general state aid payment on Thursday, but the school funding bill has held up that payment. Democrats in July tied the release of state funds for schools to the passage of an “evidence-based” school bill in budget bills passed in July. With the impasse over and some money flowing, districts are still expecting payments — the state still owes them for the school year that just ended.

Speaking at a bill signing on Tuesday morning in Chicago, Rauner said he received Illinois State Board of Education numbers on Monday and that his staff was meeting with the board on Tuesday. He urged that the information get out to the public as soon as possible.

“The very, very early preliminary comments I heard last night were consistent with what I have always believed, all districts do at least as well, low income districts do dramatically better and nobody gets worse, which is what the goal of my AV [amendatory veto] was,” Rauner said.

The governor has contended that his veto would put every district in better footing, including Chicago Public Schools.

But the governor’s veto would reduce the amount of money going to CPS. Rauner has called the school funding measure a “Chicago bailout” because it would give the district $221 million for teacher pensions while also counting its payments for legacy pension costs.

But distribution of the highly anticipated analysis of the amendatory veto was delayed on Tuesday — with the state Board of Education contending that the Illinois Department of Revenue reported a “significant error” regarding TIF data.

Once that data is updated, it will be sent back to the state board for an analysis. It’s unclear how fast that will take. But the Illinois Senate appeared poised to try to override the veto nonetheless.

Several Senate Democrats on Tuesday said that analysis didn’t make a difference in their quest to override.

“I think the governor’s amendatory veto was the most harmful thing that could happen thus far. So the furtherance of the problem with numbers to model the vast nature of his amendatory veto doesn’t surprise me,” school funding bill sponsor State Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, said. “But we were hoping that the governor’s amendatory veto would be a roadmap to compromise, and it’s been nothing of the sort.”

Manar criticized Rauner for not asking the state Board of Education for an analysis sooner.

“One would think that he would have compelled state government that, within his purview to compel state government, to produce data that backs up the amendatory veto that he made. Why that was not done in the two months that he had is, I believe, an unanswered question,” Manar said.

It’s unclear when the House plans to try for the override. But House Democrats on Monday filed an amendment to a bill with the exact language of the governor’s amendatory veto. They plan to discuss the amendment during a House education committee hearing in Chicago on Wednesday morning.

Steve Brown, spokesman for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, said the House is still determined to override the veto.

“We still think that’s the best plan for funding schools across the state,” Brown said. “There are now several elements that tell us that what the governor has done is worse for schools across the state.”