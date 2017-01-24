Senate ‘grand bargain’ hits speed bump

SPRINGFIELD — The passage of an ambitious Illinois Senate “grand bargain” package of bills hit a speed bump on Tuesday as Senate leaders opted to take in further input — and try to resolve major concerns over some of the more controversial parts of the bipartisan plan, including an income tax hike.

Illinois Senate President John Cullerton and Illinois Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno last week said they were hoping to get the package to a vote on the Senate floor by Wednesday. But the leaders instead chose to hear subject matter hearings on the bills on Tuesday — slowing that process. Members will meet in caucus later Tuesday to privately discuss any concerns over the package. That will signal whether or not a vote is near.

“We’re not here to trick anybody. We really do have the good of the state at heart,” Radogno said at a Senate executive committee hearing, where both leaders said a vote wouldn’t be taken on the package of 13 bills, which includes everything from a temporary property tax freeze, to a school funding fix and changes to workers’ compensation.

“At the end of the day, not everyone is going to love this. There’s parts I’m not wild about,” Radogno said. “I’m sure there are parts the Senate president is not wild about and there will be some very difficult votes.”

But the Lemont Republican stressed their deal — the one she said she’s “lived and breathed” and even “dreamed” about for two months — is the only comprehensive plan in town.

“If we continue without a plan in place, we go deeper into the hole. We need to stop divvying, or stop the bleeding or whatever saying you want to use and then look at a plan that in the most fair way possible, moves us forward,” Radogno said. “That’s our agenda.”

Cullerton said the delay in committee was to give more time for testimony, and for members to discuss concerns in caucus.

Among the changes in the plan is the elimination of a penny-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverage, which faced plenty of opposition. The income tax hike — originally introduced as an increase from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent — is now being presented as 4.99 percent.

The leaders last week told the Sun-Times they weren’t prepared to cap the income tax — at that venture it was still at 4.95.

Radogno and Cullerton began crafting the package last month after talks between Gov. Bruce Rauner and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan came to a screeching halt.

The package of 13 bills — including a minimum wage hike, pension reform and a gaming bill — also includes appropriations to help fund human services and higher education, which were cut off from funding when a partial budget expired on Jan. 1. A term limits constitutional amendment is also part of the package. It first included all lawmakers and statewide officers, but then evolved to solely legislative leaders.