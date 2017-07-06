Sentencing Wednesday for grandmother who killed Gizzell Ford, 8

Helen Ford, convicted of murder in the 2013 death of her 8-year-old granddaughter Gizzell Ford, will learn her sentence Wednesday morning.

She faces life in prison when she appears before Judge Evelyn Clay in Cook County Circuit Court.

Judge Clay’s outrage at the horrific circumstances of 8-year-old’s death had been evident at Ford’s trial. The judge had seethed from the bench as she announced her verdict in March, describing the months of privation and abuse Gizzell had endured after she was placed in the custody of her bed-ridden father and his mother, Helen Ford as a “slow, painful, agonizing death.”

The second-grader, known to friends by the nickname “Gizzy” had detailed the abuse in diary entries that grew increasingly dark in the weeks before she was found, strangled and battered, in 2013.

Prosecutors said Gizzell’s invalid father had been to frail to inflict abuse on his daughter, but cheered on his mother as she beat the child or enforced punishments like withholding food or water.

Paramedics found the second-grader wearing only a pair of green underwear, her 70-pound frame covered in bruises and cuts; maggots had hatched in one of the lacerations, while the child was still alive, prosecutors said. An autopsy showed Gizzell was strangled to death, and that child’s body showed signs of blunt force trauma and kidney failure, prosecutors said. Andre Ford died in 2014 while awaiting trial on murder charges in Gizzell’s death.

Ford’s lawyers had painted 55-year-old as a woman overwhelmed by the responsibilities of caring for her chronically ill son as well as other grandchildren she was raising. Contrasting the portrait of Gizzell as a cheery honor student, Ford’s lawyers claimed that torments such as being tied to a post in her father’s room came only after the tiny girl had tried to stab her father.

Gizzell Ford had been placed in the care of her father and grandmother by the state Department of Children and Family Services, after her mother had been reported as homeless in the fall of 2012. Lawyers for her mother, Sandra Mercado, have sued the state, claiming that Gizzell was living comfortably with her mother and grandfather in Melrose Park. The lawsuit also states that the timeline of the abuse and visits from DCFS staffers showed numerous instances where child welfare authorities could have rescued the Gizzell from the torture that eventually claimed her life.