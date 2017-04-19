Serena Williams hints on Snapchat she’s pregnant

Tennis star Serena Williams shared a special surprise on Snapchat Wednesday.

She posted the picture on Snapchat of her wearing a yellow one-piece swimsuit with the caption “20 weeks.”

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

Williams, 35, got engaged in December to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33.

Williams has 72 Women’s Tennis Association titles and most recently won her 23rd career grand slam, the most of any player in the Open Era. She hasn’t played in a tournament since beating her sister Venus in this year’s Australian Open women’s single final in January.