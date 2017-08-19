Serial bank robber strikes again in Lombard

Surveillance images of a man suspected of robbing a Fifth Third Bank branch July 28 in Des Plaines. | FBI

A man suspected of robbing five banks since January struck again Saturday afternoon in west suburban Lombard.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 1:14 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 223 E. Roosevelt Road in Lombard, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon. The suspect walked away from the bank heading southbound.

He was described as a 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-1 white man in his mid-20s to mid-30s with a thin to medium build, according to the FBI.

He is also suspected of five other non-takeover bank robberies that happened:

About 5:38 p.m. July 28 at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 845 S. Elmhurst Road in Des Plaines;

About 1:50 p.m. July 22 at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 7150 Mannheim Road in Rosemont;

About 4:50 p.m. June 30 at the Chase Bank branch at 175 McHenry Road in Buffalo Grove;

About 5:15 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 1645 Larkin Ave. in Elgin; and

About 4:10 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 2323 63rd St. in Woodridge.

In previous robberies he was seen wearing black sunglasses, a black coat, a black shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes with a white sole, the FBI said.

Anyone with information on the robberies should call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.