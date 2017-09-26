Serial suburban bank robber strikes again in La Grange

Surveillance photo of the man suspected of robbing eight suburban banks this year. | FBI

A serial bank robber suspected of striking at least eight suburban banks this year committed his latest heist Monday afternoon in west suburban La Grange.

About 1:35 p.m., the Bank of America at 1425 W. 47th St. was robbed, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-1 white man in his mid-20s to 30s, with blond or brown hair, blue eyes and light complexion, according to the FBI. During the latest robbery, he was wearing all black clothing and blue sunglasses.

The same man is also suspected of robbing:

a First American Bank branch at 830 Roosevelt Rd. in Glen Ellyn at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 2;

a Chase Bank at 223 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Lombard at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 19;

a Fifth Third Bank at 845 S. Elmhurst Rd. in Des Plaines at 5:38 p.m. July 28;

a Fifth Third Bank at 7150 Mannheim Rd. in Rosemont at 1:50 p.m. July 22;

a Chase Bank at 175 McHenry Rd. in Buffalo Grove at 4:47 p.m. June 30;

a Fifth Third Bank at 1656 Larkin Ave. in in Elgin at 5:13 p.m. Feb. 3; and

a Fifth Third Bank branch at 2323 63rd St. in Woodridge at 4:07 p.m. Jan. 12.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.