Series of armed robberies reported at North Side businesses

Police are warning business owners and employees about a series of recent armed robberies on the North Side.

In each incident, a suspect walked into a business, pulled out a handgun and demanded that a clerk put cash into a bag, according to Chicago Police. During two of the robberies, the suspect directed victims to the rear of the business as he was leaving. He was seen riding away on a bicycle after at least one of the incidents.

The burglaries happened:

• At 10:38 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 1900 block of West North;

• About 1:50 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 1900 block of West Chicago; and

• About 8:35 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North Milwaukee.

The suspect is described as a white man, thought to be between 30 and 50 years old, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.