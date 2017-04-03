Series of burglaries reported in Marquette Park

Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries reported last month in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, someone has broken into a home or garage and stolen property from within, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The break-ins occurred:

About 9 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 7100 block of South Richmond;

About 10 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 7100 block of South Richmond;

About 4:40 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 7100 block of South Fairfield; and

About 8 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 7200 block of South Richmond.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.