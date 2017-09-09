Services set for ‘true hero’ Chicago cop Bernard Domagala

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday for former Chicago Police Officer Bernard Domagala.

Domagala died Sept. 5, more than 29 years after he was shot in the head while responding to a standoff involving former Chicago cop on the South Side.

Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn will hold visitation from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Queen of Martyrs Church in Evergreen Park.

He is survived by his wife and three sons — one who was 4 and twins who were just 4 months old when Domagala was shot while responding to the home of Tommie Lee Hudson, a former Chicago cop who had barricaded himself inside his home in the 7200 block of South Stony Island.

On July 14, 1988, Cook County sheriff’s officers had gone to the home to evict Hudson — who was armed with a shotgun and five handguns — for failing to pay his mortgage.

A standoff ensued, and the Chicago Police Department’s Hostage, Barricade and Terrorist Unit, which Domagala was a part of, was called out. Officers surrounded the property.

Domagala, 37 at the time, peeked around the corner of the garage, and Hudson shot him in the forehead from 100 feet away, leaving him with lasting brain injuries. He required medical care the rest of his life, according to the police.