Sessions to testify today at Senate Intelligence Committee hearing

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify on Tuesday afternoon before the Senate SelectCommittee on Intelligence where he is expected to be quizzed about Russia and his role in the firing of ousted FBI Director James Comey.

The hearing with Sessions, who had recused himself from the FBI probe into whether Russia interfered with the 2016 election, will start at 1:30 p.m. Chicago time and take place in the Hart Senate Office Building.