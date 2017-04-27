United settles with Dr. David Dao, who was dragged from jet

Three Chicago Department of Aviation police officers remove Dr. David Dao from United Express Flight 3411 on April 9. | Photo included in City of Chicago Freedom of Information Act response

Attorneys representing Dr. David Dao, the Kentucky physician forcibly dragged off a United Airlines flight at O’Hare Airport earlier this month, has reached a settlement with the airline.

The settlement terms were not disclosed, but a statement from the law offices of Corboy & Demetrio on Thursday said it was “amicable.”

Dao was captured on cellphone video being dragged by three Chicago Department of Aviation police officers down the aisle of a plane set to depart from O’Hare Airport on April 9. The fallout from the incident has been considerable for both the airline — which has announced policy changes as a result of it — and Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration, which last week began rebranding the aviation police department as a “security” force, stripping the word “police” off its uniforms and vehicles.

Shortly after the settlement was announced, City Hall sources told the Chicago Sun-Times that the aviation department’s security chief, Jeffrey Redding, would be fired over an incident unrelated to Dao’s dragging.

After Dao refused to give up his seat aboard United Express Flight 3411 so an airline crew member could take his seat, United employees called police.

Three Chicago aviation police officers physically removed him, leaving Dao with a concussion, broken nose and two missing teeth, according to his attorney, Thomas Demetrio.

In Thursday’s statement, Demetrio said Dao became “the unintended champion” for changes in the way airlines treat their customers.

“I sincerely hope that all other airlines make similar changes and follow United’s lead in helping to improve the passenger flying experience with an emphasis on empathy, patience, respect and dignity,” Demetrio said.

In an interview with the Associated Press published Thursday, United CEO Oscar Munoz acknowledged he “messed up” with his initial response to the incident.

United issued a report Thursday about the incident on United Express Flight 3411 — and detailed several new policies to deal with overbooked flights, including increasing the amount of compensation that can be offered as an incentive so passengers volunteer to be bumped off an overbooked flight.

More details to come.