Seventh season of ‘Scandal’ will be its last

Everything must come to an end. Even hugely popular TV shows.

We watched as Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) turned over the reins of OPA to the very capable hands of Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes), and now it’s official: “Scandal” will see its final season this fall, it was announced today by ABC and show creator/executive producer Shonda Rhimes.

“Shonda has decided the series needs to come to a close, and while this is definitely a bittersweet moment for all of us gladiators, I have no doubt what she has in store for the final season will be as powerful as what’s come before, and we will be sure to honor that every step of the way,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, said in today’s official announcement.

The show has been the core of ABC’s “TGIT” entertainment block, and this year the Washington, D.C.-based political drama won its 8 p.m time slot every week since its season return in January, the announcement confirmed.

This season’s finale will air May 18.