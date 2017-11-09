Several armed robberies have been reported in the last month in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.
Victims were approached by one or more robbers who displayed a handgun and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The robberies happened:
- about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 500 block of West Surf;
- about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 1700 block of West Barry;
- at 10:07 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 3700 block of North Bosworth;
- about midnight Sept. 6 in the 1000 block of West Grace;
- at 1:47 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 3000 block of North Greenview; and
- about 5:10 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 1200 block of West Waveland.
The robbers were described as being between 5-foot8 and 6-foot, 140–180 pounds and between 18 and 25 years old, police said. They had braids and wore a dark, black or gray hooded sweatshirt and a black Chicago White Sox cap.
Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.