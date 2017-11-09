Several armed robberies reported in Lake View

Several armed robberies have been reported in the last month in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Victims were approached by one or more robbers who displayed a handgun and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 500 block of West Surf;

about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 1700 block of West Barry;

at 10:07 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 3700 block of North Bosworth;

about midnight Sept. 6 in the 1000 block of West Grace;

at 1:47 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 3000 block of North Greenview; and

about 5:10 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 1200 block of West Waveland.

The robbers were described as being between 5-foot8 and 6-foot, 140–180 pounds and between 18 and 25 years old, police said. They had braids and wore a dark, black or gray hooded sweatshirt and a black Chicago White Sox cap.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.