Several downtown bridges closing this week for testing

Several downtown bridges will be closed this week for operational testing prior to the start of the city’s fall boat season.

The Van Buren Street Bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for troubleshooting for any necessary repairs, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation. Westbound traffic may use either Harrison or Adams Streets.

The Roosevelt Road Bridge will be closed 10 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday for trial bridge lift, CDOT said. Drivers can use Harrison or 18th streets.

The Michigan Avenue Bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, CDOT said. Drivers can use Wabash Avenue or Columbus Street.