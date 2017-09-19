Several downtown bridges will be closed this week for operational testing prior to the start of the city’s fall boat season.
The Van Buren Street Bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for troubleshooting for any necessary repairs, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation. Westbound traffic may use either Harrison or Adams Streets.
The Roosevelt Road Bridge will be closed 10 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday for trial bridge lift, CDOT said. Drivers can use Harrison or 18th streets.
The Michigan Avenue Bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, CDOT said. Drivers can use Wabash Avenue or Columbus Street.