Several homes burglarized on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about several residential burglaries, three on the same block, in the last month in the Portage Park and Cragin neighborhoods.

The suspects enter homes through windows and doors, and steal laptops, electronics, jewelry, cash, copper piping and other items, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 8 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. July 31 in the 5300 block of West Berenice;

between 1 p.m. Aug. 8 and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 4800 block of West Melrose;

between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 4800 block of West Melrose;

about 9 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 4800 block of West Melrose; and

about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 3400 block of North Cicero.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.