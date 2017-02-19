Several hundred rally downtown against Trump

Several hundred people marched through downtown Sunday to protest against President Donald Trump. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds of protesters gathered across the river from Trump International Hotel and Tower on Sunday afternoon, the latest in a series of Loop demonstrations against President Donald Trump.

Chants included: “Hey Hey Ho Ho Donald Trump has got to go!” and “From Palestine to Mexico boarder, walls have got to go!”

Colleen Rockelmann and her son, Colin, of Vernon Hills, attended to support immigrant students and teachers at the dual-language school Colin attends.

“I came here because I wanted to make a difference, and I want to say that it’s not OK to force people out of the country. And we should let immigrants in,” Colin said.

Between chants, protesters listened to Sousaphones Against Hate and Baritones Resisting Aggression, two brass bands that teamed up for the occasion.

They played “The Imperial March” – the Star Wars song associated with Darth Vader — as well as Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall,” tweaking the lyrics to sing “Hey, Donald, leave us alone!”

The group planned to march to Federal Plaza and hold a rally.

Police blocked the sidewalk on the east side of the Wabash Avenue Bridge that leads to Trump’s hotel.

No arrests had been reported by Chicago police as of 12:30 p.m.

Another protest was scheduled to take place Monday — President’s Day — outside of Trump’s Loop hotel. Organizers dubbed the gathering a “Not My President Day” rally.

The demonstrations come weeks after hundreds of anti-Trump protesters marched through the Loop on Jan. 20 — the day Trump was inaugurated. Though mostly peaceful, Chicago police arrested 16 protesters on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to aggravated battery.

Less than 24 hours later, on Jan. 21, more than 200,000 protesters attended the Women’s March and took aim at Trump as they peacefully filled the Loop.

The latest round of demonstrations also come almost a year after Trump canceled a campaign rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where national headlines were made when protesters and Trump supporters clashed, some violently.