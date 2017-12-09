Several robberies reported on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about several robberies that happened in September.

The robberies all happened between Sept. 6 and Sept. 10 in the Logan Square and Avondale neighborhoods, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. Most of the victims have been lone females, and a handgun was displayed in some of the robberies.

The robberies happened:

at 9:42 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 2500 block of West Homer;

at 1:23 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee;

about 2 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 3500 block of West Belden;

about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 2500 block of North Fairfield;

about 1 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of North Spaulding;

at 1:17 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 2800 block of North Campbell;

about 2:40 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 2200 block of North Sawyer;

about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 3300 block of West North;

at 7:36 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 3300 block of West Palmer.

All of the robbers were described as black males, police said. In two cases, the suspects were described as juveniles. Victims observed braids or a ponytail in a few of the robberies.

There were two robbers in five or the incidents, three robbers in one incident, and eight robbers in one incident, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.