Several vehicle hijackings reported in South Shore

Several vehicle hijackings have been recently reported in the South Shore neighborhood.

Victims left their cars running and unlocked, and someone took cash and cellphones from inside before stealing the vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The hijackings happened:

• about 11 p.m. July 28 at in the 8400 block of South Manistee Avenue;

• about 2:07 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue;

• about 5:05 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 8400 block of South Manistee Avenue;

• about 2 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 7800 block of South East End Avenue; and

• about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 7800 block of South Euclid Avenue.

The offenders are described as two to three black men or boys between 17 and 20 years old and standing between 5-foot-4 and 6-feet tall, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.