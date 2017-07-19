Severe storm warning for portions of Cook, DuPage, flooding possible

A map of warning provided by the National Weather Service for the Chicago area. | National Weather Service

Portions of Cook and DuPage counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday night as a line of storms moves southeast that could bring high winds.

The warning will be in effect until 10:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The warning covers central Cook County, western DuPage and Lake counties, and northern Kendall and LaSalle counties.

Wind gusts as high as 60 mph were forecast, the weather service said. Damage to roofs, trees and siding was possible.

A flood warning was also issued for the Des Plaines River, which saw record flood levels last week. The flood warning covered the Des Plaines River near Gurnee, Russell and Lincolnshire in Lake County and the Des Plaines River near Des Plaines in Cook County. Flood could also be seen on the Fox River at Algonquin Tailwater in Kane and McHenry counties.

A special marine warning will be in effect until 10:30 p.m. on Lake Michigan from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City with a hazard of wind gusts of nearly 50 knots, the weather service said.

Small watercraft could be damaged by the high winds and higher waves, forecasters warned.