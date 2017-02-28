Severe storms likely Tuesday night across Chicago area

You might want to skip out of your office a little early Tuesday—severe storms are likely in the Chicago area this evening.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop by mid-to-late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Romeoville.

Some of the storms could be severe and produce large hail, tornadoes, high winds and flooding, according to the weather service.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency issued a statement urging residents to be prepared for dangerous weather.

“It’s possible some of the severe storms this evening will occur after dark when most people are inside and asleep,” IEMA Director James Joseph said in the statement. “A weather alert radio can wake you up and give you time to seek shelter when dangerous weather or other hazards are approaching your area.”

On Wednesday, more rain is likely before 5 p.m., then the precipitation will turn to snow, which could continue to fall overnight, according to the weather service. The temperature will fall to about 37 degrees by Wednesday evening.

Thursday is expected to see a mix of rain and show showers, with a low temperature around 25 degrees, according to the weather service.

Some relief is expected by the weekend. Friday will be sunny with a high around 37 degrees, according to the weather service. Highs over the weekend will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.