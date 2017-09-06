Sex offender suspected of La Grange home invasion arrested in Iowa

A sex offender wanted for failing to register an address change and suspected of a home invasion last month in west suburban La Grange was arrested this week in Iowa.

Terrance D. Harris of Aurora was identified as a suspect in the May 26 home invasion in the 100 block of Sawyer Avenue, according to La Grange police.

Five men, at least one of them armed with a handgun, entered the home at 11:48 p.m. and stole two handguns, a shotgun, cash and a cellphone, police said at the time. They then left the home and got into two vehicles parked in an alley.

One of the suspects fired a gunshot into the air before they drove off, which the victim believed was a warning to keep him from following, police said. No injuries were reported.

An arrest warrant was issued for Harris after witness statements and other evidence identified him as a suspect, police said. Investigators were notified Tuesday that he had been arrested in Scott County, Iowa.

Harris, 25, was taken into custody Monday on a misdemeanor charge of a sex offender providing false information, according to Scott County sheriff’s office records.

He was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm for attacking a 19-year-old victim when he was 15, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry. The registry lists his location as “unknown,” stating he left his last registered address without notifying authorities.

Harris’ bond was set at $500,000 for the home invasion charge, according to police. Authorities are working with Scott County to coordinate efforts to bring him back to Cook County to face that charge.

Investigators are still looking for other suspects in the home invasion. Anyone with information should call La Grange police at (708) 529-2333.