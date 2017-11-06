Sharp questions for Sessions in coming testimony

WASHINGTON — A Democratic senator says he expects tough questions for Attorney General Jeff Sessions about his involvement in the firing of FBI Director James Comey when he testifies to Congress on Tuesday.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island is an ex officio member of the Senate Intelligence committee.

Reed says “there’s a real question of the propriety” of Sessions’ involvement in Comey’s dismissal, since Sessions had recused himself from the federal probe into contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign. Comey was leading that probe.

Reed says he also wants to know if Sessions had additional contacts with Russian officials during the presidential campaign that were not previously disclosed.

It is not yet known whether Session will testify to the committee in public or private.

Reed spoke on “Fox News Sunday.”