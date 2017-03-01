She wanted him, she got him — county’s first marriage of 2017

Charlotte Passley and Darnell Lane received the first marriage certificate issued by the Cook County in 2017. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

It was his walk that caught her eye.

“It’s a certain walk with guys that we look for,” Charlotte Passley said Tuesday morning while slyly, out of the corner of her eye, looking at the walker: Darnell Lane.

The couple were the first in Cook County to marry in 2017.

“It’s a sexy walk,” admitted Lane, 32.

Both worked at a West Side nursing home when they met in 2008. He was in housekeeping. She was a nurse’s assistant.

They bumped into each other in a hallway.

“I wanted him,” Passley, 31, recalled Tuesday. “And when women want something, they’re gonna get it.”

“It was the best day of his life,” she added.

“It was,” he acknowledged.

As is tradition, Cook County Clerk David Orr receives permission from a judge to waive a mandated 24-hour waiting period to marry the first couple to obtain their marriage license in the new year.

Not all early birds are game for the charade.

The first three couples in a line that formed early Tuesday in the basement of the Daley Center weren’t willing to forgo the traditional pageantry for an eye blink ceremony in Orr’s fifth floor.

Lane and Passley brought their rings in hope they’d be able to find someone to perform the ceremony but had no idea they’d receive special treatment.

“We’ve been ready to do this. Life is short,” Passley said.

Asked about their plans for the rest of the day, Lane said the pair, who are raising four children, planned to “kick it.”

After a prolonged smooch, Orr presented the couple a few donated gifts, including a gift certificate to Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse and a weekend stay at a downtown hotel.

“It’s fun for me,” Orr said of the marriage. “Look at government today and all the problems and all the corruption and thievery and scoundrels and so forth.”