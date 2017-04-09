Shedd Aquarium free to Illinois residents 25 days in September

The Shedd Aquarium will be free to Illinois residents 25 days in a row this month.

The aquarium will offer Illinois Resident Free Days between Sept. 6 and Sept. 30 with full access to the aquarium’s exhibitions, including “Amphibians” and the Stingray Touch experience.

Proof of residency must be provided in-person when obtaining tickets. Admission can be upgraded to include the 4-D experience for $4.95 per guest, according to the aquarium.

The final two Jazzin’ at the Shedd events of the year, on Sept. 6 and Sept. 13, will also be free to Illinois residents.

Illinois Resident Free Days are sponsored by the Ford Motor Company Fund.