Shedd Aquarium experts help rescue and relocate beluga whale in Canada

Shedd Aquarium experts helped in the rescue and relocation of a stranded beluga whale in Canada | Provided photo

Marine mammal health experts from the Shedd Aquarium on Thursday rescued and relocated a young male beluga whale found in Canada kilometers away from its herd to ensure its long-term survival.

With the help of other scientists, veterinarians and animal care experts from the Vancouver Aquarium and the University of Montreal, the group completed the first ever bi-national rescue to save a stranded beluga whale from the St. Lawrence Estuary population near Quebec.

Beluga whales — the beloved “canaries of the sea” — survive best within a herd, according to experts.

The 20-person team, led by Canada’s Fisheries and Oceans Department and Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals, coaxed the whale into a net from the Nepisiguit River near Bathurst, New Brunswick, where groups of the belugas usually reside during this season.

They transported the whale by plane back to the St. Lawrence Estuary.

“It was a bold plan, and not without some risk,” said Tim Binder, Shedd Aquarium Executive Vice President of Animals.

“We believed this animal to be a member of the endangered population, which means every individual is significant to the group’s overall sustainability and survival, so we knew we had to respond quickly by lending our expertise and resources on the ground.”

The team released the Beluga, believed to be two or three years old, into the estuary where it was soon seen socializing with other whales.