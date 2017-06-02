Shedd’s ‘Granddad’ — world’s oldest aquarium fish — dies

"Granddad" at Shedd Aquarium foin 2004. The lungfish arrived at the Shedd in 1933 from an aquarium in Sydney, traveling from California to Chicago on the Shedd's famed railroad car, the Nautilus, in time to be displayed at the World's Fair that year. It was the aquarium's oldest fish. | Sun-Times files

Granddad is sleeping with the fishes.

The Shedd Aquarium’s beloved Australian lungfish–the longest-living fish in any aquarium in the world–was euthanized Sunday because of complications from old age, the aquarium announced Monday.

He’d been in Chicago since the Century of Progress World’s Fair in 1933, and was estimated to be in his late 90s.

“It is incredible to know that over 104 million guests had the opportunity to see Granddad in our care and learn about his unique species over eight decades,” said Bridget Coughlin, Shedd’s president and CEO. “For a fish who spent much of his time imitating a fallen log, he sparked curiosity, excitement and wonder among guests of all ages who would hear his story and learn about the incredible biology that makes his species a living fossil and one of the oldest living vertebrate genera on the planet.”

A telephone call about his passing to Chicago’s Australian consulate elicited sadness and surprise. “What? Granddad?” said a staffer. “Oh my god. You made me sad now.” Australian officials participated in a Shedd party to mark Granddad’s 80th anniversary at the aquarium, where he was fed a layered “cake” filled with smelt and shrimp and decorated with silversides and seaweed.

His caregiver said he’d had a good life, especially when he received worms. “Granddad lived a pretty relaxed life, enjoyed interactions with us, including gentle pats along his back, and loved to eat his leafy greens,” said Michelle Sattler. “But, worms were definitely his favorite and he would become quite animated on what became Earthworm Wednesdays, when they were dropped into his habitat – animated for a very slow-moving fish. We loved him. And he will be sorely missed.”

He was already a mature specimen in 1933, when he and another lungfish were acquired from the Taronga Zoo and Aquarium in Sydney, arriving in Chicago a day before the Century of Progress opened. They were the first lungfishes displayed in the United States.

Lungfish have existed for more than 380 million years and, with a single primitive lung, are one of the few species of fish that can breathe air.

Granddad lost interest in food last week. Organ failure was setting in, the Shedd said, so he was “humanely euthanized.”