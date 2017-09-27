Sheriff: Antioch burglary suspect found sleeping in car

A burglary suspect was discovered sleeping in a car early Tuesday in north suburban Antioch.

Sean Campbell, 32, faces five felony counts of burglary and one misdemeanor count of theft, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

About 6:20 a.m., deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in the 42600 block of North Lake Drive in Antioch.

They found Campbell, an Antioch resident, sleeping in a car nearby with the items taken in the burglary, according to the sheriff’s office. It was later determined he was also responsible for several recent burglaries in the area.

Campbell was ordered held at the Lake County Jail on a $30,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 23.