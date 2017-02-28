Sheriff: Aurora man tried to meet two boys for sex

A west suburban man has been arrested for trying to meet two boys under the age of 13 for sex, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

Andrew D. Stewart, 29, was charged with indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives set up a meeting Monday with Stewart as part of an ongoing investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. He thought he was meeting two boys under the age of 13 for sex.

Stewart had two condoms, and cellphones that contained pornographic videos and images of children, according to the sheriff’s office.

When he was taken into custody, he told detectives that “if the police did not stop him … he would have had sex and sexual acts with the (minors),” according to the sheriff’s office.

The Aurora resident is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility awaiting a bond hearing.