Sheriff: Grayslake man threatened neighbors with BB gun

A north suburban man was caught with several marijuana plants in his basement after he threatened neighbors with a BB gun Sunday afternoon.

Devon LeRoy, 35, was charged with felony counts of production of cannabis, and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver; and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

About 3:40 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call of a man with a gun in the 33600 block of North Forest Drive in unincorporated Grayslake, according to the sheriff’s office.

LeRoy, who lived on that block, had displayed a realistic-looking BB gun during a disturbance with neighbors and threatened them, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, deputies discovered more than 20 marijuana plants growing in LeRoy’s basement, according to the sheriff’s office.

LeRoy was taken to the Lake County Jail and released after posting 10 percent of a $15,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court April 25.