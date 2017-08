Sheriff: Man accidentally shot himself at Waterman shooting range

A 51-year-old man shot himself at an outdoor shooting range Thursday in west suburban Waterman.

The DeKalb County sheriff’s office responded about 4:20 p.m. to the Aurora Sportsmen’s Club in the 7800 block of Preserve Road in Waterman, where a man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting was accidental.