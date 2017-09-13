Sheriff: Man caught breaking into 77-year-old woman’s Big Rock home

A man was caught burglarizing an elderly woman’s home early Wednesday in far west suburban Big Rock.

Marc A. Eberly, 32, faces one felony count of residential burglary, two felony counts of attempting to disarm a peace officer, and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

About 3 a.m., the 77-year-old woman called 911 to report someone had broken into her home in the 49W500 block of Hinckley Road in unincorporated Big Rock.

Two deputies arrived at the home and found the back door broken in, according to the sheriff’s office. As they were checking the home, they were confronted by a man who tried to disarm first one deputy and then the other.

One of the deputies fired a single shot at the man, but missed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was not injured.

Eberly, a Hinckley resident, was arrested and taken to the Kane County Adult Justice Center.